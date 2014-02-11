The U.S. Senate easily confirmed President Trump’s nominee for the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday, signaling that the attempted blockade of court picks isn’t universal.

Judge Ralph Erickson was confirmed by a 95-1 vote to the court, which covers North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Arkansas.

Despite his bipartisan support, Republicans said it still took too long to confirm Judge Erickson. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said Democrats used every procedural hurdle they could to postpone confirmation.

“This has got to stop. It’s time to end these games,” Mr. McConnell said on the chamber floor.

But the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California has said her colleagues aren’t obstructing the nominees, they’re thoroughly vetting their records.

Judge Erickson served for more than a decade as a district judge for the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota.