LA RAMS (2-1) at DALLAS (2-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Cowboys by 7

SERIES RECORD - Cowboys lead 17-15

LAST MEETING - Cowboys beat Rams 34-31, Sept. 21, 2014

LAST WEEK - Rams beat 49ers 41-39; Cowboys beat Cardinals 28-17

AP PRO32 RANKING - Rams No. 17 (tie), Cowboys No. 5

RAMS OFFENSE - OVERALL (7), RUSH (20), PASS (6)

RAMS DEFENSE - OVERALL 22, RUSH (29), PASS (11)

COWBOYS OFFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (22), PASS (18)

COWBOYS DEFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (13), PASS (18)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Rams 13-12 in series against Cowboys while previously in LA (1960-92). Eight of those meetings (4-4) were in playoffs, most for Rams in postseason and tied for Cowboys’ most with Packers. … Cowboys seeking longest winning streak in series at four games. … Rams QB Jared Goff was first overall pick in last year’s draft, Cowboys’ Dak Prescott was 135th (fourth round) before becoming NFL Offensive Rookie of Year. … Goff had career-best 145.8 passer rating against 49ers with 292 yards, three TDs. He’s fourth in NFL with 118.2 rating. … RB Todd Gurley tied with KC’s Kareem Hunt for NFL lead with six total touchdowns (four rushing, two receiving). He needs three TDs to tie Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith of Dallas and Washington’s Stephen Davis for most in first four games. … WR Sammy Watkins has five TDs in past three road NFC games. … Since entering NFL in 2013, WR Tavon Austin only player with 10-plus TDs receiving (12), eight-plus rushing (8) and three punt return scores. … Aaron Donald leads NFC DTs with 29 sacks, 59 tackles for loss since entering NFL in 2014. … DE Robert Quinn had forced fumble in last Dallas meeting, leads NFL with 17 since 2013. … Prescott has 12 TD passes with one interception in nine career home starts. … RB Ezekiel Elliott has 958 yards rushing, eight TDs in nine career home games. … WR Dez Bryant has TD catch in all three career meetings with Rams, looking for third straight game with TD grab. … TE Jason Witten fourth all-time with 1,107 catches, but had just one against Cardinals. … DE DeMarcus Lawrence had career-high three sacks against Arizona and leads NFL with 6 1/2. … DT Maliek Collins had two sacks against Arizona for second career multi-sack game. … CB Orlando Scandrick has three sacks, three forced fumbles, interception and eight pass breakups in past eight home games. … Fantasy Tip: Elliott, defending NFL rushing champ, still looking for breakout game, facing 29th-ranked rush defense with possibility of six-game suspension over domestic incident going into effect if federal appeals court rules against him next week.

