After former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis upset people for kneeling during the national anthem, his statue at MT&T Bank Stadium received extra security.

A spokeswoman from the Maryland Stadium Authority told the Baltimore Sun they have added additional security guards around the statue.

“Certainly observers can notice the presence of uniformed security officers at M&T Bank Stadium, which includes the statue plaza,” the spokeswoman said. “The additional officers and other security enhancements have been in place since Sunday afternoon.”

Lewis got on both knees Sunday in London, prompting heavy backlash from fans. An online petition has asked for the statue to be removed entirely.

Lewis‘ statue, which depicts his signature pregame dance, was unveiled in 2014.

The former linebacker said on “Inside the NFL” that he was praying, not protesting. Lewis had previously criticized Colin Kaepernick and other players for taking a knee during the anthem.