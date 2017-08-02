The Republican National Committee released a video Thursday highlighting Hispanic members of its staff during Hispanic Heritage Month.

The two-minute video has RNC staffers talking about the values of the Hispanic culture and what immigrants have brought to the United States.

Several staff members talk about growing up as sons and daughters of Hispanic immigrants.

“As the daughter of immigrants, I think I value the opportunity this country has, and I understand that leads to prosperity,” said Sandra Benitez, deputy director of Hispanic engagement.

The video is part of the RNC’s larger effort to build better relations with the Hispanic community heading into 2018. President Trump performed better than his predecessors with Hispanic voters in 2016, but still fell far short of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.



Pew Research calculated that the number of eligible Hispanic voters increased by 4 million last cycle, the largest increase of any minority group, making them a highly sought-after group heading into the next cycle.