NEW ORLEANS (1-2) at MIAMI (1-1) at London

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE - Saints by 3

RECORD VS SPREAD - New Orleans 1-2, Miami 1-1

SERIES RECORD - Dolphins lead 6-5

LAST MEETING - Saints won 38-17, Sept. 30, 2013

LAST WEEK - Saints beat Panthers 34-13; Dolphins lost to Jets 20-6

AP PRO32 RANKING - Saints No. 24, Dolphins No. 22

SAINTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (6), RUSH (18t), PASS (5)

SAINTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (31), RUSH (24), PASS (30)

DOLPHINS OFFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (28), PASS (21)

DOLPHINS DEFENSE - OVERALL (25), RUSH (5), PASS (28)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Saints are 1-0 at Wembley Stadium, where Dolphins are 1-2. … Saints beat Chargers in London in 2008. … Dolphins lost to New York Giants in first NFL regular-season game played at Wembley Stadium in 2007. … Dolphins playing in London for third time in last four seasons. … Saints QB Drew Brees visited Dolphins as prospective free agent in 2006, but New Orleans made stronger offer of six years, $60 million. … Since joining Saints, Brees has passed for 54,630 yards, 391 TDs, won 2010 Super Bowl. … This season, Brees has 867 yards passing (289 per game), six TDs, no INTs for 109.7 rating. … Saints WR Ted Ginn Jr. spent first three NFL seasons with Miami (2007-09). Ginn had 40-yard TD catch last week. … Saints intercepted three passes last week, one each by P.J. Williams, Marcus Williams and Kenny Vaccaro. … Marcus Williams was 2017 second-round draft choice. His INT last week was first in career. … Saints rookie DE Trey Hendrickson had first career sack, forced fumble last week. … Dolphins allowing NFL-worst 8.6 yards per pass and 4.3 yards per play, ranking next to last. … Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry is Louisiana native, played at LSU. Landry averaging NFL-leading 9 1-2 catches per game. … Miami RB Jay Ajayi is from London, attended Boise State. He’s averaging 100.8 yards rushing per game in last four. … Miami WR Kenny Stills played first two NFL seasons for Saints. He has TD catch in last two games. … Dolphins DE Cameron Wake had sack last week. … Dolphins QB Jay Cutler is 34, four years younger than Brees. … Fantasy Tip: Saints’ top WR Michael Thomas, who has 87 or more yards receiving in each of past two games, could feast on struggling Dolphins secondary.

