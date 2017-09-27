Senate leaders on Thursday said negotiators are “on the verge” of striking a bipartisan deal to stabilize Obamacare markets reeling from rising premiums and dwindling choices, though pinning down votes to pass it will be the hard part.

The Democratic leader, Sen. Charles E. Schumer, said Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander and Sen. Patty Murray, the ranking Democrat, were optimistic about the finishing strokes, after the GOP’s last-ditch push to replace Obamacare with state block grants fell flat.

“They both informed me they are on the verge of an agreement,” Mr. Schumer said.

It’s a stark turnaround from nine days ago, when Mr. Alexander said the parties couldn’t agree on ways to prop up the individual market where nearly 20 million Americans buy insurance, both on and off the Affordable Care Act’s web-based exchanges.

Democrats cried foul at the time, saying Republicans left the bargaining table to clear the way for an Obamacare repeal bill that was still in play.

As envisioned, the emerging deal would fund cost-sharing payments that reimburse insurers on Obamacare who pay for low-income customers’ costs, a win for Democrats, while streamlining the 2010 law’s waiver system to give governors more control over their markets — something Republicans want.

“It would be a great start for some bipartisanship in this place,” Mr. Schumer said.

Mr. Alexander said they are “making good progress,” though gathering votes is more important than getting two leaders to put something on paper.

“This isn’t the ‘Patty and Lamar Show.’ This is a chance for us to see if we can find a significant amount of senators on both sides of the aisle who agree on a limited, bipartisan proposal to keep premiums down and avoid chaos in the individual market over the next two years, while we debate which direction we go with health care,” he said.

It’s unclear if a “stabilization” plan could make it through the GOP-controlled Congress or win President Trump’s signature.

Many conservatives say they have no interest in voting for insurer funds they view as a “bailout,” or propping up a law they think is hopelessly flawed. Republicans plan to reignite their repeal push next year.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, has shown little interest in enforcing or promoting his predecessor’s signature domestic achievement.

He’s made it harder for the IRS to enforce Obamacare’s “individual mandate” requiring people to hold health insurance, slashed funding for enrollment outreach and kept insurers in limbo over their cost-sharing reimbursements. Treasury is making the payments for now, though Mr. Trump hasn’t guaranteed them long-term, prompting insurers to request higher-than-normal premiums for 2018

Democrats say the uncertainty is causing real harm and will burn the GOP, politically.

“It’d be funny if it wasn’t causing so much hurt,” Sen. Ron Wyden, Oregon Democrat.

He said the administration’s shaky commitment to the payments undermines its professed love of market-driven health care.

“What does the private sector care about the most? Certainty and predictability,” Mr. Wyden said. “For months and months, the president of the United States has been pouring gasoline on the fires of uncertainty in the private health care marketplace.”