House Majority Whip Steve Scalise said he didn’t realize how extensive the damage to his body was in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

“I found out later just how much damage was done internally. My femur was shattered. The hip and pelvis had serious damage where the bullet went through,” Mr. Scalise, Louisiana Republican, said in an interview with CBS News that aired in part on Thursday.

He added that he had to have steel plates in parts of his body and that he tried doing rehabilitation seven days a week before doctors told him he needed to slow down.

“They did a phenomenal job or rebuilding Humpty Dumpty. There was a lot of damage inside that had to get fixed,” he said referring to his doctors.

Mr. Scalise was shot at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, while practicing with fellow lawmakers for the congressional baseball game in June. The gunman, James Hodgkinson, died in a shootout with law enforcement at the scene. He was a left-wing activist who supported Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent, in the Democratic primary.