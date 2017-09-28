FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has declined to rule on whether it was legal for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin to abolish and replace the University of Louisville’s board of trustees.

Bevin issued his order last year to give the university a fresh start following several scandals. Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear sued him, and a state judge ruled Bevin’s order was illegal.

Earlier this year, the state legislature passed a law making Bevin’s changes permanent. They also enacted a new process for dissolving university boards. Thursday, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled the new law made the issue moot and dismissed the case.

Beshear called the ruling a “total win” because the court did not overturn the lower court’s ruling. A spokeswoman for Bevin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.