The White House said Thursday that President Trump is giving his full support to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, despite criticism that the federal relief effort is slow and disorganized.

“The people of Puerto Rico have every bit of support from President Trump that he gave to the citizens of every other state in this country,” said Tom Bossert, the president’s homeland security adviser.

Mr. Bossert cautioned journalists not to report supply shortages or other problems that may have already been resolved.

“Make sure you check the currency of the data you report, so that you don’t provide any information that would unnecessarily defeat the morale of the people of Puerto Rico,” he told reporters.

Mr. Bossert said the administration switched to a “new business model” for hurricane relief over the weekend to provide security for truck drivers on the island, to help speed up delivery of supplies, food and water.

“We’re going to keep that model in place,” he said.