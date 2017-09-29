CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - School district officials say two players on the Whitwell High School football team have been expelled due to hazing allegations and authorities are investigating.

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press , Marion County Director of Schools Mark Griffith says the victim was a freshman teammate who is being checked out by a doctor for any possible injuries.

Officials say the incident is alleged to have happened Wednesday at the school before practice.

Griffith says an incident report was filed in Marion County Juvenile Court, and that state Department of Children’s Services officials along with the school’s resource officer are also involved.

Griffith says a disciplinary hearing in front of administrators from other county schools will take place in the coming days.