NEW YORK (AP) - Federal immigration officials say 45 people have been arrested in New York during a nationwide sweep that targeted “sanctuary” jurisdictions.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday that the four-day operation targeted people wanted for immigration violations.

Of the 498 people taken into custody across the country this week, 317 had criminal convictions.

In New York, officials arrested a citizen of Ecuador with lawful permanent resident status who had been convicted of endangering the welfare of a child and sexual abuse of a minor under 14. Officials say he had been released from local custody before ICE could take custody of him.

ICE says the operation focused on cities and regions that limit their cooperation with federal immigration officials conducting investigations.