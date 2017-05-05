ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Seven candidates are vying to become the next mayor of New Mexico’s largest city amid rising crime and pressures to revamp the Albuquerque Police Department.

Polls show Democrat and current State Auditor Tim Keller is leading the crowded field with former New Mexico Democratic Party chair Brian Colon and Republican City Council Dan Lewis battling for the second spot.

There are eight people on the ballot for mayor, and if no candidate gets 50 percent, the top two vote-getters will face off in a November runoff. FBI statistics released this week showed the violent crime in Albuquerque last year jumped around 16 percent.

This year’s race is the first mayoral campaign in 20 years without an incumbent on the ballot.

The election is Tuesday. Voter turnout is expected to be low.