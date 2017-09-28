Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan delivered a vicious hit on Packers wide receiver Devante Adams on Thursday — and the NFL is now looking at handing down a possible suspension.
Trevathan came flying in with his helmet and was flagged for hitting a defenseless receiver. Adams was carted off and later sent to the hospital.
According to the NFL Network, the league is looking into the hit. In the offseason, the NFL added a new rule that allows for suspensions to be given for “egregious” hits, even for the first offense.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Adams was doing well after the game.
The Packers beat the Bears, 35-14.