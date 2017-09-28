Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan delivered a vicious hit on Packers wide receiver Devante Adams on Thursday — and the NFL is now looking at handing down a possible suspension.

Trevathan came flying in with his helmet and was flagged for hitting a defenseless receiver. Adams was carted off and later sent to the hospital.

According to the NFL Network, the league is looking into the hit. In the offseason, the NFL added a new rule that allows for suspensions to be given for “egregious” hits, even for the first offense.

#Bears LB Danny Trevathan’s hit on Davante Adams is being reviewed for a possible suspension, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2017

Prayers out for Davante Adams, unnecessary hit by Danny Trevathan #PrayforAdamspic.twitter.com/KU0IRefIJB — SportsNotes (@SportsNotes23) September 29, 2017

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Adams was doing well after the game.

McCarthy on Davante Adams: So far everything looks positive. Already giving them a hard time at the hospital to get out of there. Good sign. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 29, 2017

The Packers beat the Bears, 35-14.