ASHBURN — Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger, wide receiver Jamison Crowder and defensive lineman Jonathan Allen were added Friday to the team’s injury report.

Swearinger and Crowder were limited in practice, each with a hamstring injury. Allen was also limited with a shoulder injury.

Will they be ready for Monday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs?

“I don’t know,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. “We’ll have to wait and see. We’ll get them some treatment, see where they are tomorrow. We’ve got red zone tomorrow, so we’ll get a better picture tomorrow.”

Gruden said Swearinger and Crowder tweaked their hamstrings Thursday, while Allen hurt his shoulder on Friday.

In addition to those three, Mason Foster (shoulder), Rob Kelley (rib) and Jordan Reed (rib/sternum) were also limited in practice. Tackle Ty Nsekhe (core muscle) and Kirk Cousins were out.

Gruden said Thursday that Nsekhe had surgery and is out three-to-six weeks. Cousins, meanwhile, missed the day because his wife is in labor with their first child.