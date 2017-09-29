President Trump said Friday that he believes his criticism of the NFL for allowing players to protest the national anthem is having the desired effect, after players stood for the anthem during Thursday night’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

“I really think it’s coming together,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “I heard everybody stood for the national anthem. That shows respect for our country, our flag and the national anthem.”

He added, “I’m very happy. They should stand. You have to stand. It’s our national anthem, you have to stand.”

The president said he has spoken to “numerous” team owners in the past week and believes his message has been accepted.