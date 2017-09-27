Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigned Friday after a scandal over the cost of his travel on private jets.

The White House said Mr. Price submitted his resignation Friday and President Trump accepted.

The president will designate Don Wright as acting secretary; he is currently a deputy assistant secretary at HHS.

Earlier Friday, Mr. Trump said he was “not happy” with the perception that his Cabinet member was wasting tax money on private jet flights.

“I was disappointed, because I didn’t like it cosmetically or otherwise,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “This is an administration that saves hundreds of millions of dollars on renegotiating things, on new trade deals. I don’t like to see somebody that perhaps there’s the perception that it wasn’t right.”

Asked if he would announce a decision soon on whether he was firing Mr. Price, the president replied, “We’ll be announcing something today. Probably sometime today. I’m not happy.”

Mr. Price said Thursday he was writing a personal check for $52,000 to the government to cover the cost of his seat on several private jet flights that he took in recent months as part of his official duties.

The president said of his HHS chief, “I think he’s a very fine person. As a human being, Tom Price is a very good man. [But] I certainly don’t like the optics. It’s a shame.”

Mr. Wright, of Virginia, has been serving as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health and Director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

Democrats said the resignation shows that Mr. Trump isn’t living up to his promise to “drain the swamp” in Washington, and called on the GOP to wage more effective oversight on the administration.

“Today, yet another of his top officials has resigned in disgrace,” said Rep. David N. Cicilline, Rhode Island Democrat and a member of House Democratic leadership. “Enough is enough. Republicans in Congress have given Donald Trump and his administration a blank check to do whatever they want. It’s long past time for them to work with Democrats to conduct real oversight that prevents this type of abuse. Looking the other way cannot be tolerated a single moment longer.”

Mr. Cicilline said Mr. Price should repay taxpayers for the full cost of the private flights, not just for his seat.

“Partial repayments are not enough to erase the damage he has done,” he said.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York also criticized Mr. Price for working to repeal Obamacare.

“The mission of the Health and Human Services secretary should be to support Americans’ health care, not take it away,” Mr. Schumer said. “The next HHS secretary must follow the law when it comes to the Affordable Care Act instead of trying to sabotage it.”