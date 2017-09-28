President Trump will visit China and South Korea during a five-nation trip to Asia beginning on Nov. 3, the White House said Friday.

Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump also will visit Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam during the 11-day trip.

The highly anticipated visit to China and the Korean peninsula comes amid high tensions over North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile programs. Mr. Trump has been pushing China to exert more economic and diplomatic pressure on Pyongyang.

“The president’s engagements will strengthen the international resolve to confront the North Korean threat and ensure the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” the White House said.

The statement said Mr. Trump “will participate in a series of bilateral, multilateral, and cultural engagements — including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit — demonstrating his continued commitment to the alliances and partnerships of the United States in the region.”

“President Trump will discuss the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region to America’s prosperity and security,” the statement said. “He will also emphasize the importance of fair and reciprocal economic ties with America’s trade partners.”