MIAMI (AP) - Former Florida state Rep. Erik Fresen has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and a year’s probation for failing to file a 2011 federal tax return.

A Miami federal judge imposed the sentence Friday. Fresen pleaded guilty in April to the single charge, which involved failing to report about $270,000 in income. Court records show the jail term will be broken into four chunks of 15 days each within the one year of probation.

Defense attorney Jeff Neiman says in court papers Fresen has repaid his back taxes. His lawyers wanted no jail time.

Fresen, a Republican, represented a Miami-area district in the state House from 2008 to 2016. Court records show he didn’t file tax returns for any of those years but pleaded guilty to 2011 only.