COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A Republican congressman running for Ohio governor has pulled a $20,000 television ad from an upcoming NFL broadcast over protests by players kneeling during the national anthem.

U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (reh-NAY’-see) announced Friday he was cancelling the ad scheduled to run Sunday during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Renacci acknowledged players’ First Amendment right to the protest but called the behavior appalling and disparaging to the U.S. flag and national anthem.

Renacci said the ad will be rescheduled for a non-NFL event.

The taking of a knee during the national anthem was started last year by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (KAP’-ur-nihk) to draw attention to racial injustice and police brutality.