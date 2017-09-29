FITCHBURG, Wis. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says President Donald Trump’s tax cuts don’t simplify the nation’s tax code but he’ll support them if they’ll help the economy grow.

Johnson said during an appearance at the Madison Area Builders Association on Friday that Republicans’ failure to repeal former President Barack Obama’s health care reforms has created pressure to pass Trump’s tax plan.

He said he wants to simplify the tax code, boiling it down to establishing a revenue goal and setting taxes to meet it.

Johnson said Trump’s plan doesn’t simplify the tax system and it’s been difficult to “get a score” on what the cuts might mean. But he said he will support whatever Congress takes up as long as it’s pro-growth and doesn’t increase the national debt.