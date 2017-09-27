Kellyanne Conway accused those criticizing President Trump’s response to Puerto Rico of politicizing a tragedy.

“I’m sorry very much that there are certain people, particularly on T.V., trying to politicize this hurricane, always trying to find a way to blame the president for things when they would do much better to figure out how to help,” Ms. Conway, senior counselor to the president, said Friday on Fox News.

She said those accusing the Trump administration of not caring about the needs in Puerto Rico are “cynical” and always find someway to blame Mr. Trump on any issue. She said that the aid has been slow because transportation to and from the island was difficult with the amount of damage.

“It’s a matter of the delivery system at this point,” she said adding that most ports and airports are opened and operational allowing more aid to the island.

“The fact is the commodities are there,” she said.

Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria last week. Strong winds and historic flooding left the island with minimal supplies and no power. Critics say Mr. Trump’s response to Puerto Rico was far slower than in Texas or Florida after they both experienced massive storms last month.