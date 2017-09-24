ASHBURN — The battery on Colt McCoy’s phone died, and he can blame Kirk Cousins for it.

Cousins missed practice Friday, but still used FaceTime to virtually sit in on a Redskins meeting — even with his wife in labor.

The Redskins quarterback is waiting for his wife, Julie, to deliver their first child and in the hours waiting, texted McCoy to FaceTime the meeting to him.

Cousins is expected to start Monday against Kansas City Chiefs.

“He was taking notes, and I was talking to him about what Kevin (O’Connell) and Jay (Gruden) were telling me,” said McCoy, who took all of Cousins‘ reps. “My battery’s dead so we were on there for a while. He’s fine. He’s really smart. He knows what we’re trying to get accomplished.”

McCoy said he wasn’t surprised Cousins wanted to still work while his wife was in labor. Friday was the Redskins’ third-down day, so they focused on what the Chiefs’ tendencies are and what plays could be successful.

“He was probably super bored,” McCoy said. “I’ve been through [having kids] twice and I know what it’s like. It’s all good.”

McCoy was unsure if the couple delivered their baby yet. Cousins and his wife are expecting a boy.

Cousins rushed from Thursday’s practice, saying “it’s go time”, after receiving a text from his wife.

Cousins has played in 35 straight games and it would be a huge surprise if he missed Monday’s game.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said they are preparing McCoy just in case, but Cousins will take over when he returns.

“Kirk will be just fine mentally,” Gruden said. “I promise.”