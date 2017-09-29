GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Quarterback Mike Glennon lost the handle on the football on his first play from scrimmage for the Chicago Bears.

It may be just a matter of time before he loses his starting job.

Glennon had two fumbles and two interceptions, and the mistake-prone Bears couldn’t recover from their quarterback’s awful start in a 35-14 loss on Thursday night to the Green Bay Packers.

He did nothing to quiet the pleas from Bears fans to give No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky a try at quarterback.

“Like I said, we need to make a lot of changes,” coach John Fox said when asked if was contemplating a switch under center. He’s got a little to ponder the decision with the Bears now off until Oct. 9, when they face the Minnesota Vikings.

“We’ll evaluate everything and we’ve got a lot of work to do before we line up against Minnesota,” Fox said. “We’re going to look at everything.”

The film will not be pretty.

Glennon fumbled on his first snap on a strip sack by Clay Matthews. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hit receiver Cobb for a 2-yard touchdown pass three plays later for a 7-0 lead.

The rout was on.

Glennon fumbled on his next series, too, but the Packers couldn’t score on that drive.

It was only a matter of time because the mistakes kept mounting.

Glennon threw his second interception with 2:54 left in the third quarter. Six plays later, receiver Jordy Nelson caught his second touchdown pass, an 8-yarder from Rodgers, to make it a 28-point lead.

“Just No. 1 thing we obviously have to fix is the turnovers, because I’m not giving our team a chance when you turn the ball over like that,” Glennon said.

Asked if he could hold on to his job during Chicago’s 10-day break, Glennon said that was “not my focus. I’m going to watch this film, learn from my mistakes and look forward to improving myself as a player.”

Glennon did finish 21 of 33 for 218 yards. He found receiver Kendall Wright for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 8 seconds left in the second quarter to get with 21-7. The score gave the Bears a little hope because they were receiving the second-half kickoff.

What had been a productive drive that started at the Chicago 28 stalled at the Green Bay 29. Kicker Connor Barth’s 47-yard field goal went wide right.

The Packers then marched down for a 13-play, 63-yard drive that ended with Rodgers’ 4-yard touchdown pass to Jordy Nelson to make it 28-7.

“Obviously a very poor performance. I think it starts at the top. We got outcoached, we got outplayed in every area,” Fox said.

