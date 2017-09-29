LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan State Police says an internal investigation will determine whether the agency’s director will be disciplined for sharing a Facebook post that called some NFL players “anti-American degenerates.”

Spokeswoman Shanon Banner said in an email Friday that Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue will be treated the same as any other state police employee accused of misconduct.

Banner says if Etue is found to have violated agency policy, she could receive a written reprimand or a five-day suspension.

Etue has apologized, and Gov. Rick Snyder says he won’t fire her. Some legislators, civil rights groups and others want her out.

Etue shared a post signed “we the people.” It calls NFL players who kneel during the national anthem “millionaire ingrates who hate America and disrespect our armed forces and veterans.”