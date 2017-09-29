PHOENIX (AP) - Political newcomer Mark Robert Gordon has filed paperwork to run for Arizona Secretary of State in the 2018 election.

Gordon is an Arizona native and federal law elections attorney who has two decades worth of experience as a voting rights watchdog.

His national law office that’s headquartered in Washington, D.C., advises governments, candidates, political parties and nonprofits about federal issues.

Gordon is the Election Integrity chair of the Maricopa County Democratic Party and co-chair of the Arizona Democratic Law Professionals Association.

Michele Reagan is seeking a second term as Secretary of State while Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton has filed paperwork that would allow him to run for that office if he chooses.

State senators Katie Hobbs and Steve Montenegro both announced their candidacy for Secretary of State in March.