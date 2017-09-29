BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy failed to undo former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law, but the defeat hasn’t stopped Louisiana’s senior senator from trying to raise money off the effort.

A fundraising pitch sent this week from Cassidy’s campaign urged supporters to send donations by a Saturday deadline to “help Bill keep fighting for what we all know is right.”

The email describes Cassidy working “to keep every Republican’s promise in repealing and replacing the disastrous Obamacare” and says he’s become a “target of liberals across the country” because of it.

The fundraising request doesn’t mention that Cassidy’s legislation, co-sponsored by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, didn’t have enough GOP support for passage and was shelved this week as the Senate moves on to a debate about taxes.