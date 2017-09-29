President Trump on Friday disbanded a federal labor-management council that had been created by former President Barack Obama, saying it was a waste of money and time.

In an executive order, Mr. Trump revoked Mr. Obama’s order of Dec. 9, 2009, that had created the “National Council on Federal Labor-Management Relations” and related panels.

“The United States Government should spend tax dollars responsibly, efficiently, and in the public interest,” Mr. Trump said in the order.

He said the council and other similar forums “have consumed considerable managerial time and taxpayer resources, but they have not fulfilled their goal of promoting collaboration in the federal workforce.”

“Public expenditures on the council and related forums have produced few benefits to the public, and they should, therefore, be discontinued,” the president said.

His action came hours after Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigned in a scandal over wasting taxpayer money on private jet flights.

Mr. Obama created the council ostensibly to improve relations between labor unions and federal managers. It was originally intended to expire in 2011 but was extended.

Unions have said the agency provided a chance for workers to voice their concerns and for best practices to be promoted, but some critics said it allowed unions to influence federal policy.