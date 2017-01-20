CHICAGO BEARS (3-13)

New faces: QB Mike Glennon, QB Mitchell Trubisky, QB Mark Sanchez, WR Markus Wheaton, TE Dion Sims, CB Prince Amukamara, CB Marcus Cooper, S Quintin Demps.

Key losses: QB Jay Cutler, WR Alshon Jeffery, WR Eddie Royal, CB Tracy Porter.

Strengths: Bears believe they addressed QB spot for long term in offseason. Could eventually have flexibility to make trade if Glennon performs well while Trubisky develops as they hope. RB Jordan Howard looked like steal as fifth-round pick last season, finishing second to Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott with 1,313 yards rushing.

Weaknesses: Lack of depth was big issue last season, with 19 players finishing on injured reserve. Bears believe they could have solid front seven with NT Eddie Goldman, DE Akiem Hicks and LBs Danny Trevathan and Leonard Floyd, if they stay healthy. That would help questionable secondary after Chicago finished with league-low 11 takeaways last season. With Jeffery gone, Kevin White needs to show he can be No. 1 WR after being limited to four games through first two seasons because of injuries.

Fantasy Players To Watch: Jordan Howard, White.

Expectations: Bears need to show they’re headed in right direction coming off worst season in decades. With one playoff appearance since 2006 team’s Super Bowl run, patience running thin in Chicago. Crowds shrank in Bears’ third straight losing season. Heat could mount on Fox - signed through 2018 - if team doesn’t progress. Glennon gets chance to start after backing up Jameis Winston in Tampa Bay. Sanchez in No. 2 spot, with Bears insisting they will bring No. 2 overall draft pick Trubisky along slowly. But Trubisky dazzled at times in preseason and sparked QB controversy in Chicago.

