CINCINNATI BENGALS (6-9-1)

New faces: WR John Ross, RB Joe Mixon, LB Kevin Minter, K Randy Bullock.

Key losses: LT Andrew Whitworth, RG Kevin Zeitler, CB Adam “Pacman” Jones (suspended by NFL for first game), LB Vontaze Burfict (suspended for first three games).

Strengths: Passing game. It struggled last season after losing WR A.J. Green, TE Tyler Eifert and RB Giovani Bernard, but all are back from significant injuries. QB Andy Dalton had another solid season despite depleted cast around him. CBs Jones, Dre Kirkpatrick, William Jackson III and Darqueze Dennard are first-round picks providing great depth. Mixon adds another dual threat out of backfield.

Weaknesses: Offensive line lost its top two players in free agency. Tackles Cedric Ogbuehi and Jake Fisher are inexperienced. Dalton was among most-sacked passers in NFL even with Whitworth and Zeitler anchoring line. On defense, Bengals are counting on young players like LB Nick Vigil to grow quickly into more prominent roles.

Fantasy Players To Watch: Green remains one of NFL’s most consistently productive and dangerous receivers. Mixon should grow into bigger role as season goes on, and he’s receiving threat out of backfield.

Expectations: Bengals ended run of five straight playoff seasons and first-round losses. Whether they return to postseason depends on whether offense stays healthy, line can give Dalton time, and young players on defense grow up fast. Coach Marvin Lewis is 0-7 in postseason and failed to get contract extension in offseason - his deal ends after 2017. Whether he sticks around depends upon on if he can get Cincinnati back to playoffs and finally win one with roster that has more questions than others in recent years.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL