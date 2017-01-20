ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - A person with direct knowledge of the decision has confirmed to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills will release receiver Philly Brown.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity on Sunday because the Bills have not announced the move first reported by ESPN.com.

Brown was an offseason free-agent addition, who spent his first three years in Carolina.

The move coincided with the Bills claiming three players on waivers, including former Detroit Lions tight end Khari Lee.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, Lee has but one catch for 7 yards in seven starts in 24 career games over two seasons split with Detroit and Chicago.

Buffalo also claimed linebacker Deon Lacey and rookie tackle Conor McDermott, who was drafted in the sixth round by New England. Lacey spent this past offseason with Miami before being cut Saturday. He has no NFL experience but spent three seasons playing for Edmonton of the Canadian Football League.

