PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (7-9)

New faces: WRs Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, CB Ronald Darby, RB LeGarrette Blount, QB Nick Foles, DT Tim Jernigan, DE Chris Long, OL Chance Warmack, CB Patrick Robinson, S Corey Graham; rookies DE Derek Barnett, CB Rasul Douglas, WRs Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson, RBs Donnel Pumphrey and Corey Clement.

Key losses: DT Bennie Logan, DE Connor Barwin, LS Jon Dorenbos, CBs Leodis McKelvin and Nolan Carroll.

Strengths: Defensive line of Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Tim Jernigan, Barnett, Vinny Curry and Beau Allen is among best in NFL. Jeffery, Smith and rookie WRs upgraded position. TEs Zach Ertz, Brent Celek and Trey Burton are solid.

Weaknesses: Uncertainty at RB with aging veterans Blount and Darren Sproles, oft-injured Wendell Smallwood and two rookies. Don’t have shutdown CB. Lack LB depth.

Fantasy Players To Watch: Jeffery, Ertz, Agholor, all of whom should benefit from Carson Wentz’s projected maturity.

Expectations: Eagles surrounded Wentz with veteran talent on one-year contracts to compete in NFC East while still building roster with young players and draft picks. If defense improves, offense plays to its potential and key players stay healthy, they should stay in playoffs mix.

