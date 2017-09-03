CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Panthers have claimed quarterback Brad Kaaya and safety Demetrious Cox off waivers.

Kaaya was selected in the sixth round this year by the Detroit Lions but did not make the final roster. Kaaya threw for 9,968 yards and 69 touchdowns in his three seasons at the University of Miami.

He will serve as Carolina’s No. 3 quarterback behind Cam Newton and Derek Anderson after the team cut Joe Webb on Saturday.

Cox was an undrafted rookie who was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals.

To make room on the roster, the Panthers have placed rookie cornerback Corn Elder on injured reserve and waived rookie fullback Alex Armah. Elder was the team’s fifth round draft pick this year, while Armah was selected in the sixth round.

___

