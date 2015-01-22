ASHBURN – The Redskins claimed former Vikings offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings off waivers Sunday, adding an additional backup who can help at either guard or tackle.

Minnesota picked Clemmings in the fourth round of the 2015 draft, but he struggled both as a left and right tackle in 31 games over his first two seasons. Clemmings is still 6-foot-5, 307-pounds and a good athlete, so Washington will see what highly-regarded offensive line coach Bill Callahan can do with his services.

Washington also placed tight end E.J. Bibbs, wide receiver Levern Jacobs, center Ronald Patrick and linebackers Ron Thompson and Lynden Trail on injured reserve.