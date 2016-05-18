ASHBURN – Redskins safety Su'a Cravens told some members of the organization that he wants to retire, but was talked out of it in a meeting with coaches and executives, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cravens, just 22 years old, is currently recovering from minor meniscus surgery. After the procedure, Cravens expected to be back by the start of the regular season and multiple people close to him expressed that he was excited to show what he could do playing safety. Cravens was not at practice Sunday morning.

Cravens has had several injuries in his young career. Last year, as a rookie, he got a concussion and dealt with an upper arm injury.

In a bit of a surprise, safety Stefan McClure made the Redskins 53-man roster as a fifth safety and 11th defensive back Saturday. Cravens‘ situation may have factored into Washington’s decision to keep him.