HONOLULU (AP) - Diocemy Saint Juste rushed for 202 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries and Ryan Tuiasoa added two 1-yard scoring runs to help Hawaii beat Western Carolina 41-18 Saturday night.

Dylan Collie tied a career-high with seven receptions for 104 yards and a score and Meffy Koloamatangi blocked two field-goal attempts for Hawaii (2-0). The Rainbow Warriors have won five in a row dating to last season.

Saint Juste had five carries for 40 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run, during a seven-play, 80-yard drive that gave Hawaii a 7-0 lead with 1:33 left in the first quarter. On the third play of Western Carolina’s ensuing drive, Daniel Lewis picked off a pass from Tyrie Adams and returned it 24 yards to the 21, setting up a 7-yard scoring pass from Dru Brown to Collie.

After the teams traded touchdowns, Ian Berryman’s 30-yard field goal late in the second quarter made it 21-10 at halftime but Hawaii took control when, on the opening drive of the second half, Berryman 37-yard field-goal attempt was blocked by Koloamatangi and returned 89 yards for a touchdown by Trayvon Henderson. Keion Crossen returned his own block of the ensuing PAT attempt - the third blocked kick of the game - to make it 27-12 with 11:24 left in the third, but Western Carolina would get no closer.

Adam was 23-of-40 passing for 270 yards and added 107 yards on 23 carries for the Catamounts.