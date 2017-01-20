SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (11-6-1)

New faces: DL Sheldon Richardson, CB Justin Coleman, OL Luke Joeckel, RB Eddie Lacy, LB Michael Wilhoite, K Blair Walsh, OL Oday Aboushi, DB Bradley McDougald, rookies OL Ethan Pocic, CB Shaquill Griffin.

Key losses: DE Cassius Marsh, DT Ahytba Rubin, OL George Fant, K Steven Hauschka, OL Garry Gilliam, LB Brock Coyle.

Strengths: Defense is still elite and may have most depth since Super Bowl winning season. Addition of Richardson to defensive line may push Seattle over top. LB Bobby Wagner led NFL in tackles last season, S Earl Thomas is recovered from broken leg, and CB Richard Sherman and DE Michael Bennett remain among best in league at positions. QB Russell Wilson also fully healthy after playing through knee, ankle injuries last season, and has TE Jimmy Graham, WR Doug Baldwin as primary targets.

Weaknesses: Offensive line remains biggest question, especially after loss of LT Fant due to season-ending knee injury. Run game has potential, but both Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy have durability questions. Cornerback opposite Sherman closely watched with Deshawn Shead recovering from major knee injury.

Fantasy Players To Watch: Wilson, Graham, Rawls, WR Tyler Lockett, K Blair Walsh.

Expectations: Anything less than playoff spot and being in Super Bowl conversation is considered disappointment. Seattle still viewed as favorite in NFC West even with defense aging and some offseason drama. Wilson has looked superb in preseason and healthy return of Thomas is significant for defense. Favorable schedule means Seahawks should be in running all season for best in NFC.

