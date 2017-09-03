TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Inside linebacker Scooby Wright III and guard Dorian Johnson, Arizona’s fourth-round draft pick, are among eight players re-signed by the Cardinals to their practice squad on Sunday.

Wright is a former University of Arizona standout who has struggled to make it in the NFL. He is a strong special teams player, but lost out to Josh Bynes for the final inside linebacker spot on the 53-man roster.

Johnson, who played at Pitt, was the only draft pick cut by the Cardinals.

Others re-signed to the practice squad are wide receiver Carlton Agudosi, cornerback Ryan Lewis, safety/cornerback Harlan Miller, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, running back James Summers and defensive tackle Pasoni Tasini.

