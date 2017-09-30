HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) - Jeremy Calhoun ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Strong had three interceptions and a touchdown and Montana defeated Portland State 45-33 on Saturday.

Calhoun scored on the opening drive, after a Strong interception on the first play of the game, and late in the second quarter, both on 2-yard runs, and the Grizzlies (3-2, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) led 27-14 at the half.

Gresch Jensen threw for 284 yards, including a 60-yard catch-and-run TD by Keenan Curran in the third quarter.

The Vikings (0-4, 0-1) closed within 37-27 on an 87-yard kickoff return by Kahlil Dawson after a Montana field goal, which was set up by Strong’s second interception, in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Strong iced the game with a 64-yard interception return with 3:15 to play. Strong had 116 return yards on his three picks.

Josh Kraght, who ran for 132 yards and a touchdown, hit Trent Riley for a late 25-yard touchdown but Connor Strahm picked off the conversion attempt and went 98 yards for the final two Montana points. Kraght passed for 249 yards.

The game was moved from the Vikings’ home field at Providence Park because of a conflict with a women’s pro soccer game.

