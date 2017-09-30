LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The growing uncertainty immigrants are facing in the U.S. has created a secondary effect at the University of Nebraska’s law school in Lincoln.

The school’s College of Law has seen a growing interest in immigration law since President Donald Trump took office in January and ordered a travel ban involving seven predominantly Muslim countries, the Lincoln Journal Star reported .

“It’s what I would call the ‘Trump bump,’” said Kevin Ruser, a clinical professor overseeing Nebraska Law’s legal clinics.

The university’s Immigration Clinic allows law students to analyze the complexities of the immigration system. Ruser said the transition of power to a president who ran a campaign critical of immigration has helped spike interest in the Immigration Clinic.

“We’ve had 14 second-year students express interest in the Immigration Clinic next year,” he said. “The class in their second year now has a lot of first- and second-generation immigrants, many from Spanish-speaking cultures, and they are all very interested in it.”

The three students currently serving in the clinic hosted a legal clinic Sept. 24 for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients. The Trump administration announced early September it was ending the program that protects nearly 800,000 undocumented youth brought into the country as children from being deported while also giving them permission to work.

The legal clinic was held in conjunction with the Mexican Consulate for DACA recipients to help them in renewing their permits or seek to understand their options.

“That’s why we’re all here - to help those we can help,” said Phong Tran, one of the students serving in the clinic. “We’re here to let people know their rights and what their options are as far as immigration law.”

The students in the clinic said that the opportunity to provide legal assistance is an exciting learning experience and a chance to offer help to those in need.

