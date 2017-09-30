CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A judge has ruled that a West Virginia law allowing guns in city recreational centers doesn’t apply to ones leased for school activities.

Judge James Stucky in Kanawha County Circuit Court ruled recently that guns are banned at those facilities even when school events aren’t happening, as long as a school board leases or otherwise possesses it.

The judge ruled that the 2014 law lets concealed carry permit holders bring guns to city rec centers not used by schools if they are stored in a holster, purse or bag, firmly adhered to the person’s body.

The judge said they could also be stored in locked lockers or gun cases, but cities aren’t required to provide those.

Charleston Mayor Danny Jones filed the lawsuit in 2014 seeking clarity about school-used facilities.