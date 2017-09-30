ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - The Detroit Lions have signed linebacker Thurston Armbrister to the active roster from the practice squad and placed guard Zac Kerin on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The Lions also announced Saturday that they have signed wide receiver Andy Jones to the practice squad.

Jones began the 2017 season with the Houston Texans. He was acquired by Houston via waivers from Dallas and appeared in his first career game in the Texans’ season opener against Jacksonville.

Detroit plays at Minnesota on Sunday.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .