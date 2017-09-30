MONROE, La. (AP) - Ben Luckett ran for two touchdowns, Derrick Gore added two more and Louisiana Monroe slipped past Coastal Carolina for a 51-43 win Saturday night.

Luckett finished with 127 yards on seven carries and punched in his first touchdown from the 1 in the second quarter before breaking away for a 56-yard TD run early in the second half. Gore had touchdown runs from the 10 and the 1 in the first-ever matchup between the programs.

Louisiana Monroe (2-2, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) trailed Coastal Carolina in total offense, 334 to 441, but got key plays from its defense and special teams to seal the win.

Marcus Green had an 82-yard kickoff return to put Louisiana Monroe back on top, 10-7, in the first quarter after Coastal Carolina’s Tyler Keane connected with Malcolm Williams for an 86-yard touchdown. Then, at the end of the game, as Coastal Carolina (1-3, 0-1) scrambled to keep its final play alive, Keane’s fumble was recovered by Louisiana Monroe’s Caleb Tucker, who returned it 15 yards for a score to seal it.

Also scoring for the Warhawks was Sloan Spiller, who caught a pass from Caleb Evans for a 20-yard touchdown, and Craig Ford had a 40-yard field goal.

Keane finished 18-of-31 for 329 yards passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Williams had nine catches for a career-high 266 yards and two touchdowns.

___

