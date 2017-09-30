JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - An immigrants’ rights group is helping Mississippi immigrants fill out paperwork to renew their status protecting them from deportation.

The Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance is offering help ahead of the Thursday deadline for people to renew their Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals documentation. That program, created by President Barack Obama, aids people who were brought to the country illegally as children or by parents who overstayed visas. President Donald Trump recently announced a plan to end the program in six months if Congress doesn’t continue it.

The alliance is offering legal advice, and says it may be able to assist people in paying the $495 renewal fee. It’s holding workshops Saturday in its Jackson office, and urges those who can’t attend to visit Renew DACA Today on Facebook.