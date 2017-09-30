PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Federal arrests of undocumented immigrants without criminal records have tripled in New England through mid-July compared with the same period last year.

The Bangor Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2xO3y0w ) U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested 631 immigrants in New England without a criminal record from Jan. 20 through July 20. That’s compared to arrests of 206 immigrants during that time period in 2016.

Meanwhile, immigration officers arrested 939 immigrants with criminal records from Jan. 20 to July 20, compared with 774 immigrants during that period in 2016.

Agency data shows arrests of undocumented immigrants without criminal records rose at a higher rate than immigrants who committed crimes.

The Portland-based Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project’s executive director Susan Roche said immigrants are worried about increased immigration enforcement under Republican President Donald Trump.