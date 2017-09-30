BOSTON (AP) - Some changes are in store for the state law that requires transparency on the part of governmental bodies in Massachusetts.

Attorney General Maura Healey says new regulations attached to the Open Meeting Law will make the law easier to understand and enforce. They go into effect next Friday.

Included among the updated rules is one requiring that governmental bodies found to be in violation of the law certify with 30 days - and in writing - that they have fixed the problems.

Also, public officials will no longer be able to use a broken website as an excuse for not notifying the public about an upcoming meeting. The new rules state that if the website isn’t back up and running within a short period of time, the meeting must be rescheduled.