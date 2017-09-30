COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Israeli nuclear whistleblower Mordechai Vanunu has been granted permission to immigrate to Norway so he can be united with his Norwegian wife.

Vanunu’s wife, Kristin Joachimsen, told Norway’s TV2 channel Friday the couple requested family reunification after they wed in May 2015. It wasn’t clear when he would relocate.

Joachimsen says: “Family values have prevailed.”

Vanunu served 18 years in prison for leaking details and pictures of an alleged Israeli nuclear weapons program to a British newspaper. He sought asylum in Norway after his 2004 release.

Israel then banned him from speaking with foreigners and leaving the country, among other restrictions.

Israel neither confirms nor denies its nuclear weapons capability.

This has been corrected to fix the spelling of Mordechai Vanunu’s first name.