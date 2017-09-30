BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) - A 16-year-old Oklahoma student has died after falling from a stadium at the end of a high school football game.

Officer James Koch of the Broken Arrow Police Department said in an email Saturday that the Broken Arrow High School student had died after falling from the top of Memorial Stadium on Friday night. The student’s name wasn’t released.

Koch says the incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. as a football game between Jenks and Broken Arrow high schools was ending. Koch says the student was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with undetermined injuries.

Koch says the incident is being treated as an accident and foul play isn’t suspected. Broken Arrow Public Schools says counselors and support staff will be available on Sunday and throughout the upcoming week.