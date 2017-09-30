VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) - Jimmy Seewald threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns to help Valparaiso hold off Stetson for a 27-24 win on Saturday.

With 3:29 left to play, Colin McGovern threw an 8-yard touchdown to Justin Jordan, and McGovern’s 2-point conversion completion to Gordon Stetson brought the Hatters to within 27-24.

Stetson (0-5, 0-3) recovered the on-side kick at its own 43-yard line before marching to Valparaiso’s 12-yard. On third and 10, J.J. Nunes picked off McGovern to preserve the win.

Valparaiso (2-3, 1-1 Pioneer Football League) took a 20-6 lead with the help of two Seewald touchdown scores, the first 13 yards to Kyle Cartales on the game’s opening drive. Seewald later connected with Donny Navarro for a 19-yard score.

Stetson began chipping away, driving 70 yards in 84 seconds. McGovern threw a 4-yard score to Stetson just before the half to cut the deficit to 20-13.

Jonny Messina converted his third field goal to make it a four-point game in the third quarter. Early in the fourth, Seewald connected with Navarro for 38 yards.

McGovern threw for 383 yards.

