LAS VEGAS (AP) - Activists calling for a minimum-wage increase have gathered for Labor Day protests in Las Vegas.

KLAS-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2iY4ee7) that a Monday rally at a McDonald’s restaurant was one of 300 planned across the country supporting a minimum-wage hike to $15 an hour.

Fast food worker Harold Carnes says people are staying in jobs like his longer because the economy has changed, but low salaries leave families struggling.

The last minimum wage hike in Nevada was in 2011, when it was raised to $8.25 an hour or a dollar less if the company offers health insurance.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval vetoed a proposal to raise the minimum wage this year, saying it would have threatened to undermine the state’s economic recovery.