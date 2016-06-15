Redskins safety Su’a Cravens posted his first public comments late Sunday on Instagram after Washington placed him on the Exempt/Left Squad list for considering retirement.
Cravens thanked those who showed “their true colors.”
Cravens surprised teammates and coaches over the weekend after telling them he was thinking about retiring.
The Redskins moved Cravens to the Exempt/Left Squad list, meaning the safety will miss a minimum of four weeks if Cravens does not rejoin the team in five days.
If the five days pass, the Redskins could place Cravens on the Reserve/Left Squad list, which would end Cravens’ season, at any time. After the end of the four weeks, the Redskins would have to activate Cravens to the 53-man roster, trade, release or move him to the Reserve/Left squad list.