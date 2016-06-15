Redskins safety Su’a Cravens posted his first public comments late Sunday on Instagram after Washington placed him on the Exempt/Left Squad list for considering retirement.

Cravens thanked those who showed “their true colors.”

#Redskins S Su’a Cravens takes to Instagram.



Says those that responded negatively came out of “misunderstanding and frustration.” pic.twitter.com/noSvKLtyiJ — Neil Dalal (@NeilDalal96) September 4, 2017

Cravens surprised teammates and coaches over the weekend after telling them he was thinking about retiring.

The Redskins moved Cravens to the Exempt/Left Squad list, meaning the safety will miss a minimum of four weeks if Cravens does not rejoin the team in five days.

If the five days pass, the Redskins could place Cravens on the Reserve/Left Squad list, which would end Cravens’ season, at any time. After the end of the four weeks, the Redskins would have to activate Cravens to the 53-man roster, trade, release or move him to the Reserve/Left squad list.